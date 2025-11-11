A-1 consolidated net profit declines 92.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.80% to Rs 63.14 crore

Net profit of A-1 declined 92.78% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.80% to Rs 63.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.63.1477.761.883.220.832.230.131.340.070.97

