Rites consolidated net profit rises 34.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 548.74 crore

Net profit of Rites rose 34.57% to Rs 98.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 548.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 540.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.548.74540.8623.6219.65163.44126.22146.38111.2898.2172.98

