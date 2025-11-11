Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M & B Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

M & B Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd, Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd and Subros Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 November 2025.

M & B Engineering Ltd crashed 15.21% to Rs 436 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65621 shares in the past one month.

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd tumbled 14.12% to Rs 78.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92256 shares in the past one month.

HLE Glascoat Ltd lost 13.29% to Rs 508.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31266 shares in the past one month.

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd slipped 11.94% to Rs 108.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42785 shares in the past one month.

Subros Ltd dropped 10.53% to Rs 904.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18867 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

