Transformers & Rectifiers India has received export orders worth USD 16.80 million as under:

1. Order worth USD 14 million from Linxon Global Sweden for supply of 18 Nos. of 20 MVA Trackside Traction Transformers & 55 Nos of 7.5 MVA, Track Side Auto Transformer.

2. Order worth USD 2.80 million from Arcelor Mittal Mexico for supply of 175 MVA, 66 KV Electrical Arc Furnace Transformer.

