TransIndia Real Estate reports consolidated net profit of Rs 159.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 31.58% to Rs 20.08 crore

Net profit of TransIndia Real Estate reported to Rs 159.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.58% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 806.30% to Rs 250.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.98% to Rs 96.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.0829.35 -32 96.82136.32 -29 OPM %47.8143.17 -55.8554.92 - PBDT15.213.70 311 69.4044.18 57 PBT11.32-0.52 LP 53.2022.49 137 NP159.03-13.53 LP 250.4127.63 806

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

