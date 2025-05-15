Transport Corp Q4 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 115 crore; EBITDA up nearly 11% YoY

Transport Corporation of India has reported 11.42% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.10 crore on a 11.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 103.30 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 127.20 crore, up by 19.88% from Rs 106.10 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 140.10 crore in Q4 FY25, up 11.27% YoY. EBITDA margin improved 11.70% in Q4 FY25 as against 11.49% in Q4 FY24.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rallied 17.37% to Rs 416.10 crore on 11.51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,538.5 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Vineet Agarwal, MD - TCI, said, "FY2025 has been a year of systemic growth at TCI. Despite global uncertainties and evolving supply chain dynamics, our focus on multimodal integration, sustainability and digitalisation have propelled decisive advancement. Driven by consumption lead warehousing demand, spanning quick commerce, retail and consumer durables sectors, we also strengthened our niche logistics and multimodal solutions for bulk goods, heavy machinery & large equipment.

By deploying smart assets in rail and coastal transport we have deepened our capabilities with high-capacity 40-foot, 40-tonne containers, fixed chassis units and ISO containers, ensuring efficiency and scalability in operations. Sustainability remains intrinsic to our innovation roadmap, marked by the induction of EV and LNG trucks in our fleet and the transition to renewable energy-powered warehousing. <>p The TEMT tool, developed by the TCI-IIM Supply Chain Sustainability Lab, which holds the distinction of being Indias first ISO-certified tool has also been recognized by the Smart Freight Centre in the Netherlands for its contribution in decarbonizing freight transportation.

Further strengthening our digital capabilities, we have successfully piloted AI-driven analytics, bot-based service operations and are testing Agentic AI solutions to elevate customer experience and operational precision.

He further added, With the global logistics sector undergoing transformative acceleration, TCI remains steadfast in its commitment to resilience, innovation, operational excellence and stakeholder value creation. As we look ahead, we are investing in up-skilling talent, green logistics, automation and strategic partnerships, aligned with our vision to be a key enabler in positioning India as a global logistics hub."

Shares of Transport Corporation of India declined 2.42% to Rs 1,121.55 on the BSE.

