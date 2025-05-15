Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NRB Bearings reports dismal Q4 outcome; declares dividend of Rs 4.30/sh

NRB Bearings reports dismal Q4 outcome; declares dividend of Rs 4.30/sh

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NRB Bearings reported a net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with a net profit of Rs 31.22 crore in Q4 FY24.

This comes despite a 15.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations to Rs 329.29 crore, up from Rs 284.61 crore in the year-ago period.

The companys profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 48.35 crore, up from Rs 33.47 crore reported in the same quarter last year. However, the quarter was impacted by an exceptional loss of Rs 47.62 crore.

Total expenses rose 12.49% YoY to Rs 283.87 crore. The cost of materials consumed increased 17.35% to Rs 121.50 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 24.76% to Rs 49.28 crore.

On a full-year basis, net profit declined sharply by 66.82% to Rs 79.44 crore in FY25, even as revenue grew 9.56% to Rs 1,198.61 crore.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4.30 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

NRB Bearings is engaged in the business of manufacturing ball and roller bearings, having its applications in the automotive sector as well as across all mobility applications.

Also Read

India-UK trade deal may cushion blow of UK visa curbs on students: Experts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty muted; TaMo, Adani Ports, Tata Steel cap losses; SMIDs gain

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is coming next April: Ubisoft

This diesel engine maker's shares advanced 10% on posting Q4 results

Private defence company stock soars 12% today; zooms 76% from March low

Shares of NRB Bearings jumped 9.38% to Rs 265.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BLS E-Services rallies as Q4 PAT jumps 59% YoY to Rs 17 crore

US dollar index slackens ahead of PPI data

Global Health allots 73,000 equity shares under ESOP

Baazar Style slumps after recording loss of Rs 6.39 crore in Q4 as costs mount

Apar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: May 15 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story