Baazar Style slumps after recording loss of Rs 6.39 crore in Q4 as costs mount

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Baazar Style Retail tumbled 5.45% to Rs 302.90 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.39 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 6.43 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose by 55% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 345.4 crore in the fourth quarter.

Gross profit increased by 59% YoY to Rs 114.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

Employee expenses and Other expenses added up to Rs 32.1 crore (up 34% YoY) and Rs 42.3 crore (up 74% YoY), respectively.

While EBITDA improved by 69% YoY to Rs 39.9 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 1000 basis points to 11.6% in the March 2025 quarter.

The companys finance costs rose by 56% to Rs 217 crore and depreciation and amortization charges increased by 49% to Rs 29.4 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with the same period last year.

Accordingly, the company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 9.4 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 8.8 crore in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, Baazar Style Retail has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.66 crore (down 33% YoY) and revenue from operations of Rs 1,343.7 crore (up 38% YoY).

Baazar Style Retail is a value fashion retailer with a leadership position in the states of West Bengal and Odisha in the organized value retail market. The company offers quality and affordable products under the apparel and general merchandise segments, through a chain of 'value retail' stores. Within the apparel vertical, it offers garments for men, women, boys, girls, and infants, whereas the general merchandise offerings include both non-apparels and home furnishing products.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

