US dollar index slackens ahead of PPI data

The US dollar index stayed weak, adding to latest string of losses as a drop from one-month highs extended. The US dollar index pulled back near 100 mark yesterday before rising a bit and currently quotes at 100.61, down 0.27% on the day. Markets are eying release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data after recent drop in consumer price index (CPI). US CPI Data for April released earlier this week showed that annual inflation rate in the United States fell to 2.3%, testing lowest in four years.

