Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index slackens ahead of PPI data

US dollar index slackens ahead of PPI data

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US dollar index stayed weak, adding to latest string of losses as a drop from one-month highs extended. The US dollar index pulled back near 100 mark yesterday before rising a bit and currently quotes at 100.61, down 0.27% on the day. Markets are eying release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data after recent drop in consumer price index (CPI). US CPI Data for April released earlier this week showed that annual inflation rate in the United States fell to 2.3%, testing lowest in four years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 1,200 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,050; auto shares gear up

SSWL declines as Q4 PAT tumbles 88% YoY to Rs 61 cr

Saregama India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story