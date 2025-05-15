BLS E-Services rallies as Q4 PAT jumps 59% YoY to Rs 17 crore

BLS E-Services zoomed 14.30% to Rs 178.50 after the company's consolidated net profit rallied 58.66% to Rs 17.31 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 10.91 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 239.21 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, skyrocketed 224.83% year on year.

Profit before tax added 61.78% to Rs 23.33 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 14.42 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 25.4 crore in Q4 FY25, up 59.3% YoY. EBITDA margin declined 10.4% in Q4 FY25 as against 20.3% in Q4 FY24.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit rallied 75.4% to Rs 58.8 crore on 72.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 519.4 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman, BLSE- Services, said: We are delighted to report a remarkable performance in FY25, as weachieved several milestones during the fiscal year. FY25 marked our highest-ever financial performance, as we surpassed Rs 500 crore milestone in total income during the year, whichwas reported at Rs 545 crore, a notable YoY growth of 76%.

The successful completion and consolidation of Aadifidelis Solutions Pvt Ltd (ASPL) is another milestone we achieved, whichalso aided to our topline growth.

EBITDA and PAT too witnessed a robust growth of 72.5% and75.4% respectively, in FY25. As we move forward, our strategic focus is on enhancing digital infrastructure to improveaccessibility and penetrates new market segments.

We foresee a significant opportunitywiththe government increasingly outsourcing G2C services to third parties, amidst the growingneed for scalability, cost-efficiency and last-mile connectivity. The Indian Government is focussed on expanding financial inclusion through schemes like Pradhan Mantri JanDhanYojana, Direct Benefit Transfer and others.

Meanwhile, the company recommended final dividend at the rate of 10% on face value i.e. 1.00 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each on 9,08,56,485 equity shares of the company, for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of the members in ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

BLS E-Services, a subsidiary of BLS International, stands as a leading technology-enabled digital service provider in India, offering a diverse range of services that encompass Business Correspondent (BC / Rural Banking Outlets) services, Assisted E-services, and E-Governance Services. These offerings are all geared towards grass-rootsempowerment, revolutionizing how essential services are accessed.

