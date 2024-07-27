Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 10.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 10.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.03% to Rs 1045.10 crore

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 10.57% to Rs 91.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 1045.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 949.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1045.10949.80 10 OPM %9.9310.61 -PBDT131.60124.40 6 PBT102.6093.60 10 NP91.0082.30 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NITI Aayog meet: Chhattisgarh CM Sai pitches for skill-based education, AI

LIVE: Gujarat to set up GRIT think-tank on lines of NITI Aayog, says CM Patel

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 1: China wins first Gold medal; Bopanna's match delayed

NCRTC rolls out new features on RRTS Connect app including ticket booking

D Raja justifies INDIA bloc CMs boycotting NITI Aayog meet, blames Centre

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story