Trent Q3 PAT grows 34% YoY to Rs 497 crore

Trent has reported 33.97% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 496.54 crore on a 34.33% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,656.56 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in the third quarter of FY25 was at Rs 645.79 crore, up 35.9% from Rs 475.19 crore recorded in a similar period last fiscal.

The Star business registered operating revenue growth of 25% and a double-digit LFL growth in Q3 FY25. The business now consists of 74 stores, including the addition of 8 stores in the current year, and has witnessed an all-round improved operating performance, driven by our own brands, staples, fresh, and general merchandise offerings.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit surged 36.59% to Rs 469.33 crore on a 36.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,534.71 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

As of 31 December 2024, the company's portfolio included 238 Westside, 635 Zudio, and 34 stores across other lifestyle concepts. During the quarter, the firm added 14 Westside and 62 Zudio stores (including 1 in Dubai) across 46 cities and consolidated 2 Westside and 4 Zudio stores.

In Q3 FY25, the firm's fashion concepts registered high single-digit LFL growth. As of 31 December, it operated with a footprint of over 11 million square feet across fashion brands. This is an increase of 33% over the previous year.

The emerging categories, including beauty & personal care, innerwear, and footwear, continued to gain traction with customers. These emerging categories contribute to over 20% of revenues.

Westside.com, together with proposition on the Tata Neu platform, continues to witness traction and grow profitably. This combined online reach contributes to over 6% of Westside revenues.

Noel N. Tata, chairman of Trent, said, "We remain on track to strongly expand our reach and at the same time improve the quality of our store portfolio. The strong store opening program this year, together with other levers, keeps our growth journey on track. The value proposition of our brands continues to resonate well with customers across geographies, as reflected in the encouraging results.

Our fashion portfolio continues to be differentiated by disciplines & choices. The market opportunity associated with building brands and a pure-play direct-to-customer business like ours remains immense.

We continue to apply Trents playbook to the Star business and are witnessing compelling customer traction. We remain convinced that this business is well poised to shift gears and deliver substantial value to customers and shareholders over time."

Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores; Zudio, a one-stop destination for great fashion at great value; and Trent Hypermarket, which operates in the competitive food, grocery, and daily needs segment under the Star banner. Trent's new fashion concepts include Samoh, a differentiated & elevated occasion wear offering, and Misbu, which offers a curated & compelling range of beauty, personal care, and fashion accessories.

Shares of Trent tumbled 6.54% to Rs 5,375 on the BSE.

