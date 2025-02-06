Nifty February futures trade at premium

State Bank of India, Trent, and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,706.90, a premium of 103.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,603.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 92.95 points or 0.39% to 23,603.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.65% to 14.18.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

