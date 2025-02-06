Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State Bank of India, Trent, and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,706.90, a premium of 103.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,603.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 92.95 points or 0.39% to 23,603.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.65% to 14.18.

State Bank of India, Trent, and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Enviro Infra spurts after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 37 cr

Bajel Projects slides as PAT drops 57% YoY in Q3 FY25

Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit rises 127.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 39.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 5.87% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story