Trent slumps after Q2 PAT slides 14% sequentially to Rs 335 crore

Trent slipped 7.08% to Rs 6,460.45 after the retail company's consolidated net profit declined 14.35% to Rs 335.06 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 391.21 crore posted in Q1 FY25

However, revenue from operations rose 1.27% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,156.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

On YoY basis, the firms consolidated net profit jumped 39.37% and revenue from operations surged 46.92% during the quarter.

Profit before tax in second quarter of FY25 was at Rs 466.81 crore, up 48.51% from Rs 314.32 crore recorded in similar period last fiscal.

The Star business, registered operating revenue growth of 27% in Q2 FY25 with LFL growth of over 14%. The business continued to witness all-round improved operating performance, driven by its own brands, staples, fresh & general merchandise offerings which now contribute to over 73% of revenues.

On standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 46.18% to Rs 423.44 crore on 39.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,035.56 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

As of 30 September 2024, the companys portfolio included 226 Westside, 577 Zudio and 28 stores across other lifestyle concepts. During the quarter, the firm added 7 Westside and 34 Zudio stores (including 1 in Dubai) across 27 cities.

In Q2, our fashion concepts registered double digit LFL growth. Both Westside and Zudio witnessed traction in spite of business seasonality. The Westside loyalty program, WestStyleClub, registered strong growth. In addition, the stores continued to provide an improved brand experience as it continued with expansion program.

The emerging categories including beauty & personal care, innerwear and footwear continued to gain traction with customers. These emerging categories contribute to over 20% of our revenues.

Westside.com together with our proposition on the Tata Neu platform continues to grow profitably. This combined online reach contributes to over 5% of Westside revenues.

Noel N Tata, chairman of Trent said, Consumer sentiment has remained relatively muted. This coupled with seasonality has meant that retail businesses have faced headwinds. In the forgoing context the team has delivered strong results across brands, concepts, categories and channels in Q2.

The market opportunity associated with building brands and a pure play direct-to-customer business like ours remains immense. We continue to pursue our expansion programme and deepen our store presence with the aim of being ever closer and convenient to customers. Also, we seek to explore additional avenues of growth. It is in this context that we recently launched our first international Zudio store in the UAE and the Zudio Beauty concept in India.

We have applied Trents playbook to the Star business and are witnessing strong customer traction. The success of own branded products augurs well for the Star business. We are confident that this business is well poised to shift gears and deliver substantial value to customers and shareholders.

Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one stop destination for great fashion at great value and Trent Hypermarket, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment under the Star banner. Trent's new fashion concepts include Samoh, a differentiated & elevated occasion wear offering and Misbu that offers a curated & compelling range of beauty, personal care and fashion accessories.

