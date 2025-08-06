Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri standalone net profit rises 13.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri standalone net profit rises 13.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 623.98 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 13.37% to Rs 20.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 623.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 596.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales623.98596.21 5 OPM %8.247.14 -PBDT35.5730.91 15 PBT28.2324.81 14 NP20.9418.47 13

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

