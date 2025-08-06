Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri standalone net profit rises 13.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 623.98 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 13.37% to Rs 20.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 623.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 596.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.623.98596.218.247.1435.5730.9128.2324.8120.9418.47

