Mahan Industries standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.22% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Mahan Industries rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.22% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.530.4616.9817.390.080.080.080.080.080.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News