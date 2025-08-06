Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.04% to Rs 21.75 crore

Net profit of Rajnish Retail declined 80.77% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 63.04% to Rs 21.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.7513.34-0.414.950.130.690.130.690.100.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News