BLB standalone net profit rises 32.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of BLB rose 32.22% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 76.10% to Rs 56.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 236.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

