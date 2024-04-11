Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trident commissions 1.1 MWp-solar project in MP

Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Trident informed that it has successfully commissioned the capacity of 1.1 MWp (megawatt peak) solar power project at Budhni in Madhya Pradesh.

The total installed capacity of roof top solar power plant at Budhni facility in Madhya Pradesh has reached 29.5 MWp.

The power generated from solar power project shall be consumed for manufacturing facilities located at Budhni, Madhya Pradesh resulting in considerable reduction of carbon footprint, stated the company.

Trident is one of the largest towel manufacturers of the world, one of the world's largest agrobased paper manufacturers and one of the largest yarn producers in India. Trident is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer.

The companys consolidated net profit decreased 24.59% to Rs 108.78 crore despite of 11.81% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,835.34 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.17% to settle at Rs 40.27 on Wednesday 10 April, 2024. The market is closed today on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

