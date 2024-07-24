Trident consolidated net profit declines 21.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 1742.71 crore

Net profit of Trident declined 21.06% to Rs 73.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 1742.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1493.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1742.711493.7112.9315.49193.68210.67101.99121.9173.7393.40

