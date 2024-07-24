Trident consolidated net profit declines 21.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 1742.71 croreNet profit of Trident declined 21.06% to Rs 73.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 1742.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1493.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1742.711493.71 17 OPM %12.9315.49 -PBDT193.68210.67 -8 PBT101.99121.91 -16 NP73.7393.40 -21
