Trident consolidated net profit declines 21.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 1742.71 crore

Net profit of Trident declined 21.06% to Rs 73.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 1742.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1493.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1742.711493.71 17 OPM %12.9315.49 -PBDT193.68210.67 -8 PBT101.99121.91 -16 NP73.7393.40 -21

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

