Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 332.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Sales rise 28.80% to Rs 1293.33 crore

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 332.37% to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.80% to Rs 1293.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1004.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1293.331004.17 29 OPM %3.703.35 -PBDT37.1125.64 45 PBT15.053.38 345 NP10.422.41 332

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

