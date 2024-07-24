Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 332.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.80% to Rs 1293.33 croreNet profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 332.37% to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.80% to Rs 1293.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1004.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1293.331004.17 29 OPM %3.703.35 -PBDT37.1125.64 45 PBT15.053.38 345 NP10.422.41 332
