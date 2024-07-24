Sales rise 15.12% to Rs 55119.82 croreNet profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 11.74% to Rs 2785.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2493.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.12% to Rs 55119.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47882.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales55119.8247882.37 15 OPM %12.7813.19 -PBDT5674.575162.84 10 PBT4676.654332.37 8 NP2785.722493.00 12
