Sales rise 15.12% to Rs 55119.82 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 11.74% to Rs 2785.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2493.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.12% to Rs 55119.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47882.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.55119.8247882.3712.7813.195674.575162.844676.654332.372785.722493.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp