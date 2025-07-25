Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.28% to Rs 256.14 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries rose 57.10% to Rs 47.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.28% to Rs 256.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 180.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.256.14180.0231.5023.9878.4652.4964.2642.3447.0229.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News