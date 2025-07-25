Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 6.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.09% to Rs 247.08 crore

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 6.63% to Rs 32.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.09% to Rs 247.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 218.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.247.08218.4863.5165.4342.5140.1742.5140.1732.0130.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News