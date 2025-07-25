Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trident spurts after Q1 PAT climbs 90% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Trident spurts after Q1 PAT climbs 90% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Trident soared 5.84% to Rs 33.36 after its consolidated net profit surged 89.83% to Rs 139.96 crore on a 2.06% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,706.89 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 187.74 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 84.08% on a YoY basis.

The firms revenue from the yarn business stood at Rs 902.03 crore (down 6.11% YoY), and revenue from the towel business was at Rs 638.93 crore (up 3.83%).

Further, revenue from the bedsheets segment was at Rs 309.39 crore (down 13.54% YoY), and revenue from the paper and chemicals business stood at Rs 268.39 crore (up 4.61% YoY) during the period under review.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit soared 89.37% to Rs 139.36 crore on a 1.99% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,700.23 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Trident is one of the largest towel manufacturers in the world, one of the world's largest agro-based paper manufacturers, and one of the largest yarn producers in India. Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

