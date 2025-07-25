Trident spurts after Q1 PAT climbs 90% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Trident soared 5.84% to Rs 33.36 after its consolidated net profit surged 89.83% to Rs 139.96 crore on a 2.06% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,706.89 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 187.74 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 84.08% on a YoY basis.

The firms revenue from the yarn business stood at Rs 902.03 crore (down 6.11% YoY), and revenue from the towel business was at Rs 638.93 crore (up 3.83%).

Further, revenue from the bedsheets segment was at Rs 309.39 crore (down 13.54% YoY), and revenue from the paper and chemicals business stood at Rs 268.39 crore (up 4.61% YoY) during the period under review.