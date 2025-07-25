DLF first project in Mumbai see strong demand; clocks over Rs 2,300 crore in sales

DLF said that its 100% subsidiary DLF Home Developers, through its subsidiary in partnership with Trident Realty, announced the complete sellout of all four towers launched under Phase 1 of 'The Westpark'.

This aforesaid residential project is located off Link Road in Andheri West, Mumbai. The project has recorded over Rs 2,300 crore in sales in its initial launch period.

"This swift sellout marks DLFs entry into Mumbais residential real estate market and highlights the company's strategic expansion into key regions across western India, the company said.

The Westpark spans about 5.18 acres in area and is part of a larger 10-acre master plan. The project will feature eight towers. In Phase 1, four 37-storey towers have been launched, offering a total of 416 homes. These include a mix of 3 and 4 BHK apartments with carpet areas ranging from approximately 1,125 to 2,500 square feet, along with a limited number of exclusive penthouses.

Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer, DLF Home Developers, said: Our entry into Mumbai marks a key strategic milestone for DLF. In partnership with Trident Realty, we launched a premium residential project that embodies DLFs core values of quality, community living, and design excellence. He further said that the company was humbled by the overwhelming response, with all units in Phase 1 selling out in less than a weekan uncommon achievement in a market typically marked by gradual absorption. Although the company had initially launched only two towers, exceptional demand led them to release all four, resulting in the complete sellout of 416 units.