Trishakti Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 780.29% to Rs 42.43 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Industries reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 780.29% to Rs 42.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 452.33% to Rs 106.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales42.434.82 780 106.8219.34 452 OPM %0.85-4.77 -1.193.72 - PBDT0.23-0.03 LP 1.100.91 21 PBT0.12-0.11 LP 0.720.63 14 NP0.06-0.05 LP 0.510.51 0

First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

