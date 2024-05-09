Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 79.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 79.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 18.01% to Rs 28682.32 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank rose 79.27% to Rs 3342.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1864.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.01% to Rs 28682.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24305.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 171.98% to Rs 9107.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3348.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.58% to Rs 109064.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 86845.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income28682.3224305.34 18 109064.5886845.29 26 OPM %65.7355.51 -62.8451.17 - PBDT4939.872629.69 88 13331.714861.42 174 PBT4939.872629.69 88 13331.714861.42 174 NP3342.201864.34 79 9107.203348.45 172

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Punjab Chemicals &amp; Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 24.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Barometers turn rangebound, PSU bank shares rises

IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 46.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 1.77% in the March 2024 quarter

State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 18.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Computer Age Management Services standalone net profit rises 35.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 31.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Nila Spaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 1.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story