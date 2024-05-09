Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 23.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 23.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 27.70% to Rs 6633.50 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 23.61% to Rs 810.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 655.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 27.70% to Rs 6633.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5194.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.70% to Rs 2665.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2103.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 24.01% to Rs 24065.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19406.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income6633.505194.72 28 24065.6719406.97 24 OPM %38.9645.67 -49.8048.35 - PBDT1195.96891.35 34 3422.742353.33 45 PBT1195.96891.35 34 3422.742353.33 45 NP810.42655.63 24 2665.662103.99 27

First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

