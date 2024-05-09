State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 18.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.77% to Rs 117469.38 croreNet profit of State Bank of India rose 18.18% to Rs 21384.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18093.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.77% to Rs 117469.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98083.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.55% to Rs 67084.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55648.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.18% to Rs 439188.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 350844.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
