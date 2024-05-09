State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 18.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.77% to Rs 117469.38 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 18.18% to Rs 21384.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18093.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.77% to Rs 117469.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98083.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.55% to Rs 67084.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55648.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.18% to Rs 439188.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 350844.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

117469.3898083.19439188.51350844.5844.3138.8646.1540.7128851.8623435.5798340.0475398.5628851.8623435.5798340.0475398.5621384.1518093.8467084.6755648.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News