Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales decline 11.79% to Rs 656.35 crore

Net Loss of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 25.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.79% to Rs 656.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 744.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 135.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 37.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.07% to Rs 2703.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3074.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales656.35744.06 -12 2703.203074.23 -12 OPM %0.663.46 --1.378.45 - PBDT-2.1616.75 PL -78.14228.20 PL PBT-30.10-15.49 -94 -195.18101.32 PL NP-25.55-23.85 -7 -135.5637.28 PL

First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

