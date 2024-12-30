Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd and Thermax Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 December 2024.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd tumbled 9.42% to Rs 452.25 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63414 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd crashed 9.20% to Rs 4779.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3755 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5439 shares in the past one month.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 8.44% to Rs 1068.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7943 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd plummeted 6.97% to Rs 1810. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3023 shares in the past one month.

Thermax Ltd slipped 6.37% to Rs 4104.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4059 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2736 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

