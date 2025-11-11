Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.72% to Rs 3.48 crore

Net Loss of Yash Management & Satelite reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.72% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.488.04-29.02-26.99-0.73-2.38-0.76-2.40-0.85-2.06

