Gopal Snacks standalone net profit declines 11.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.23% to Rs 370.04 crore

Net profit of Gopal Snacks declined 11.08% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 370.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 398.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.370.04398.866.5311.7322.4547.1313.4338.8325.6928.89

