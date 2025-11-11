Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 15.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 340.55 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines declined 15.67% to Rs 34.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 340.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 346.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.340.55346.8817.5717.4965.9168.8151.6356.8134.5640.98

