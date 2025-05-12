BSE SME Manoj Jewellers' debut lacks luster

Shares of Manoj Jewellers were trading at Rs 51.26 on the BSE, a discount of 5.07% compared with the issue price of Rs 54.

The scrip was listed at Rs 53.95, almost at par with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 53.95 and a low of Rs 51.26. About 1.12 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Manoj Jewellers was subscribed 1.13 times. The issue opened for bidding on 5 May 2025 and it closed on 7 May 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 54 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 30,00,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 63.28% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed by company, issue expenses and for general corporate purpose.

Manoj Jewellers is a growing company specializing in a wide range of jewelry and ornaments studded with precious and semi-precious stones. The company offers an extensive collection, including rings, earrings, armlets, pendants, gajras, nose rings, bracelets, chains, necklaces, bangles, and exquisite wedding jewelry. Manoj Jewellers focuses on providing 22kt gold jewelry, available in a variety of designs that blend traditional and modern styles. As of 28 April 2025, the company had 14 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 42.94 crore and net profit of Rs 3.76 crore for the period ended 31 December 2024.

