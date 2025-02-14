Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / True Green Bio Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

True Green Bio Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 1.84 crore

Net loss of True Green Bio Energy reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.840 0 OPM %10.330 -PBDT0.78-0.20 LP PBT0.48-0.43 LP NP-0.293.78 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trimurthi reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 21.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Jagjanani Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Acme Resources standalone net profit declines 33.70% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story