POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 21.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.18% to Rs 341.12 crore

Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 21.17% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.18% to Rs 341.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 256.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.341.12256.133.783.867.976.857.206.505.614.63

