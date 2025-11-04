Tsf Investments consolidated net profit rises 13.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 704.66% to Rs 240.27 crore

Net profit of Tsf Investments rose 13.05% to Rs 100.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 704.66% to Rs 240.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.240.2729.8621.0170.2648.3222.4344.0521.68100.5088.90

