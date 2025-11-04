Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 83.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.01% to Rs 21248.51 crore

Net profit of Adani Enterprises rose 83.65% to Rs 3198.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1741.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.01% to Rs 21248.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22608.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21248.5122608.0715.5616.662190.903444.08814.352408.893198.751741.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News