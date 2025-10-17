Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 18.55% in the September 2025 quarter

TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 18.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 203.57 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare rose 18.55% to Rs 20.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 203.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales203.57198.49 3 OPM %2.624.15 -PBDT23.5125.19 -7 PBT21.3023.19 -8 NP20.3917.20 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 413.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Netlink Solutions (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 93.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy tumbles after recording loss of Rs 473.20 crore in Q2

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story