TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 18.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 203.57 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare rose 18.55% to Rs 20.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 203.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.203.57198.492.624.1523.5125.1921.3023.1920.3917.20

