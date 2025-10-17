Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 413.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.69% to Rs 3417.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 413.04% to Rs 236.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.69% to Rs 3417.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3087.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3417.003087.0020.3714.06640.00409.00318.0073.00236.0046.00

