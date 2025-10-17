Nifty October futures trade at premium

India VIX jumped 3.18% to 10.87.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,751.20, a premium of 41.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,709.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 124.55 points or 0.49% to 25,709.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.99% to 11.63.

Infosys, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

