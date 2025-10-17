Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 93.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.10% to Rs 306.20 crore

Net profit of Acutaas Chemicals rose 93.52% to Rs 72.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.10% to Rs 306.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 246.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.306.20246.7331.1319.83104.5856.8796.1850.0472.2437.33

