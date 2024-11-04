Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tube Investments ends lower after Q2 PAT drops over 18% YoY even as revenue rises

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Tube Investments of India slipped 3.08% to Rs 4323.70 after the company reported 18.63% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 299.77 crore despite a 14.37% increase in total income from operations to Rs 4,924.55 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 425.92 crore, down by _ % from Rs 517.98 crore in Q2 FY24.

On a standalone basis, the company has reported revenue of Rs 2,064.84 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with the revenue of Rs 1,969.62 crore posted in Q2 FY24, up 4.83% YoY.

The Engineering divisions revenue for the quarter was Rs 1,323 crore compared with Rs 1,274 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, up 3.85% YoY.

Metal Formed Products business recorded revenues of Rs 404 crore (up 1% YoY) in Q2 FY25. Mobility revenue and Others revenue was Rs 168 crore (down 5.08% YoY) and Rs 243 crore (up 17.39% YoY), respectively.

PBT was Rs 225 crore as against Rs 245 crore in the same period previous year, down 8.2% YoY. Total tax outgo for the period under review was Rs 56.71 crore (down 10.52% YoY).

Accordingly, the profit after tax for Q2 FY25 was Rs 167.80 crore, down 7.52% YoY.

Tube Investments of India, a Murugappa Group company, is one of India's leading manufacturers of a wide range of precision engineered and metal formed products for major industries such as automotive, railway, construction, mining, agriculture, etc. The company is also a leading manufacturer of bicycles in India, with a range of iconic brands and a strong market presence.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

