A F Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net loss of A F Enterprises reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

