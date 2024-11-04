Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jana Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 257.96 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Jana Holdings reported to Rs 257.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 50.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.020 0 OPM %-1065500.00 -PBDT-257.96-50.84 -407 PBT-257.96-50.84 -407 NP-257.96-50.84 -407

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

