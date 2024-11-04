Jana Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 257.96 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Jana Holdings reported to Rs 257.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 50.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.020-1065500.00-257.96-50.84-257.96-50.84-257.96-50.84

