VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit rises 22.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors rose 22.91% to Rs 44.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 283.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 278.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.283.43278.5113.2215.4863.6856.5457.2249.6644.8036.45

