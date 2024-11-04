VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit rises 22.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 283.43 croreNet profit of VST Tillers Tractors rose 22.91% to Rs 44.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 283.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 278.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales283.43278.51 2 OPM %13.2215.48 -PBDT63.6856.54 13 PBT57.2249.66 15 NP44.8036.45 23
