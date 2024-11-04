IRFC Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 1,612 cr

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) standalone net profit rise 4.40% to Rs 1,612.65 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,544.58 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Total income rose by 2.01% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,900.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 1,612.65 crore in Q2 FY25, up 4.40% from Rs 1,544.58 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses rose 1.34% to Rs 5,287.55 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. During the quarter, finance cost stood at Rs 5,248.74 crore (up 1.29% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 2.92 crore (up 2.71% YoY).

On half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 3.02% to Rs 3,189.47 crore on 1.69% rise in total income to Rs 13,666.22 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per share for financial year 2024-25 and has set the record date on 12 November 2024.

Indian Railway Finance Corp. principal business is to borrow funds from the financial markets to finance. The Government of India held 86.36% stake in the company as on 30 September 2024.

More From This Section

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation declined 3.26% to Rs 152.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News