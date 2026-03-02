Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 0.61%, gains for five straight sessions

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2770.1, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.92% in last one year as compared to a 11.61% gain in NIFTY and a 32.75% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2770.1, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.95% on the day, quoting at 24687.9. The Sensex is at 79659.36, down 2%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has risen around 10.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28158.85, down 3.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.88 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2772.5, up 0.52% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd is up 4.92% in last one year as compared to a 11.61% gain in NIFTY and a 32.75% gain in the Nifty Auto index.